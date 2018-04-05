Video: Winter whitewater on Iceland’s iconic Godafoss

Why go kayaking when in the middle of winter in Iceland just a few degrees south of the Arctic Circle? For those of us who don’t speak German, this video certainly doesn’t hold any answers to that question. It is, however, a beautiful look into what it’s like to paddle a kayak off of Iceland’s Godafoss waterfall in the middle of winter. German whitewater athletes including Adrian Mattern, Jobst Hahn, and Matze Brustmann took turns hucking themselves off of the iconic falls while awe-struck tourists watched form shore.

This video originally appeared on stern.de

More on C&K:

--Video: Stunning slow motion video of Ben Marr in Quebec

--Video: NRS Films Presents “WHY”, a beautiful film about whitweater in Iceland.