Video: Save the Callaghan (Official Trailer)

Callaghan Creek is BC classic, and is one of the whitewater rivers that forms the backbone of Whistler’s creek boating scene. Action packed boulder gardens and a near-perfect waterfall huck make it a paddler’s paradise, but the threat of hydroelectric development has some local paddlers and conservationists on edge. Liam Fournier is producing a new film, Save the Callaghan, which will highlight the river’s recreational value and discuss the balance that must be achieved between responsible hydropower development and environmentalism. The full film will be released on May 1st. For now, enjoy this beautiful trailer.

