Video: Flying with a kayak

Globe trotting paddler Bren Orton shares his best tips for getting a creek boat on an aircraft.

Thinking about traveling to paddle this winter? Bren Orton, globe-trotting kayaker extraordinaire, knows the hardest part of any international paddling trip isn’t the whitewater, it’s getting your cumbersome piece of floating plastic onto a commercial airplane. Bren has been kind enough to share his wisdom about oversized baggage on his youtube channel Senders.

