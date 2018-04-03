“Atmospheric river” fuels Nor Cal paddling

Paddlers in Northern California received a treat in March. A late-winter storm brought warm air and moisture to the region, unleashing a deluge of rain that filled rivers to their brims. Known as a “pineapple express” or “atmospheric river,” these storms create the high-water conditions that elite paddlers crave. Kayakers have taken advantage of the deluge, flocking to the area’s flooded rivers.

Here are some highlights from the flood in the Golden State:

