10 athletes punch their tickets, rounding out the field of 30 for Saturday's Elite Race on Jacob's Ladder

The Expert Division race is in the books, the field of 30 is set, and now it’s time to get ready for the Saturday’s Main Event. Here are the 10 athletes who earned themselves wild cards for the Elite Race down Jacob’s Ladder on Idaho’s North Fork Payette:

Matej Holub Sean Madden Adrian Mattern Geoff Calhoun Vavra Hradilek Galen Volkhausen Cole Moore Will Grubb Andy Hobson William Griffith

(COMPLETE RESULTS)

Check out this preview of the course these athletes will have to contend with on Saturday:

