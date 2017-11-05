The 2017 Green River Narrows race in North Carolina drew paddlers from around the country and the world. Eric Deguil of France won the day in the with a time of 4 minutes, 5.5 seconds, just seven-tenths of a second ahead of North Carolina’s very own Pat Keller (4:06.2). Adriene Levknecht once again proved her dominance on this course, winning with a margin of almost 40 seconds.
View the full results on the Green Race website.
Videographers:
Sarah Ruhlen
Josh Pecaric
Chris Wing
Mark Miller
Mitch Bearden
Geoff Page
Erica Shanks
Dylan Evans
Seth Lively
Chad Christopher
Edit:
Sarah Ruhlen
Josh Pecaric
Chris Wing
