Glory and carnage in the "greatest show in all of sports," the Green Race.

The 2017 Green River Narrows race in North Carolina drew paddlers from around the country and the world. Eric Deguil of France won the day in the with a time of 4 minutes, 5.5 seconds, just seven-tenths of a second ahead of North Carolina’s very own Pat Keller (4:06.2). Adriene Levknecht once again proved her dominance on this course, winning with a margin of almost 40 seconds.

View the full results on the Green Race website.

Videographers:

Sarah Ruhlen

Josh Pecaric

Chris Wing

Mark Miller

Mitch Bearden

Geoff Page

Erica Shanks

Dylan Evans

Seth Lively

Chad Christopher

Edit:

Sarah Ruhlen

Josh Pecaric

Chris Wing

