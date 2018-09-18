Get your trout skillet-ready with this quick breakdown from Josiah Pleasant

Featuring Josiah Pleasant. Video by Aaron Black-Schmidt.

No bones about it, watch as Josiah Pleasant gives us a quick rundown on how-to quickly clean a trout. His method easily removes the skin and leaves the meat ready for the skillet.

Various species of trout are found all over the world in lakes, rivers and streams, making them one of the most are widely targeted fish out there. They are also regarded as one of the best tasting inland fish, but proper and prompt cleaning is essential to ensure quality meat without that ‘fishy’ taste.

