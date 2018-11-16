For years, we’ve seen some industrious folks fix a hydrofoil on a surfboard or SUP with plenty of success. However, the foiling trend just never seemed to cross-over into the world of kayaking, until now. Take a look at Les Sables d’Olonne and check out Frenchman Maxime Goborit, who claims to have paddled the world’s first waveski with a foil. And while it may not look as pretty as foiling on surfboards and SUPs, it’s an excellent first step.

Related

Surfski rock gardening in South Africa

Tips for side surfing technique

Big-air Waveski Paddling

Big-wave Sea Kayaking