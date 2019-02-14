In 1994, Bill Miller took a small crew of fiddlers in his handmade, wooden canoes down a section of the Tobique River from his family’s historic shop in Nictau, New Brunswick. So delighted were he and the fiddlers at the harmonious combination of river, music, and canoe that the group decided to meet again the next year. Dubbed Fiddles on the Tobique, the low-key event quickly grew in size, peaking in years where canoes would number in the thousands, and the sound of fiddles would echo through the scenic wooded valley in a joyful celebration of music and nature. After 25 years and as many events, Bill Miller beams at the mention of the days when his small hamlet of 10 people would swell into the thousands, and his log cabin over-flowed with laughter and song. When asked to quantify the indescribable (or to at least measure it somehow), year after year, Miller would have the same response. He would insist, “This was the best Fiddles on the Tobique ever.”

RELATED

— More on New Brunswick’s best canoe tripping options, in this photo essay by David Jackson.

— Building the Prospector 18, the workhorse of the North.

— A musical tour by canoe

— More C&K film work by David Jackson in Maine and Italy, plus a photo feature on New Brunswick’s Miller Canoes, Canada’s oldest canoe manufacturer.