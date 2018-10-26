Aniol Serrasolses is a man on a mission, challenging the long-held notions of what is possible in whitewater kayaking. In 2017, he and Benny Marr did what was once unthinkable: A complete run of the mammoth whitewater of the Grand Canyon of Stikine River, not once but twice, in a single day. This season, Serrasolses returned to the Stikine to further cement his place in whitewater folklore, attempting and completing the fourth solo descent of this legendary river, putting his name along side those of Doug Ammons (first solo, 1992) and Jules Domine (first solo one-day, 2016).

