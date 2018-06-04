Video: Mikel Sarasola’s Upper Humla Karnali Experience

Just back from an incredible expedition down the Humla Karnali in Nepal!! I think this was the most demanding yet rewarding trip I have ever been involved in. We paddled from the Tibet/Nepal border (around 12,000ft.) to the Nepali jungle (just over 1,000ft.) over the course of 8 days. . . The trek to the put-in, the rapids along the way, Shivas Gorge, Ganesh Gorge, the wildlife, the people, the dam project – this is a whole other story that we look forward to sharing soon. Stay tuned… . . @mikel.sarasola @aniolserrasolses @surjan_tamang @ultimatedescents @waterkeeperalliance @karnaliwaterkeeper . . #SAVETHEKARNALI . . @nrsweb @daggerkayaks @mountainmindcollective

A post shared by Todd Wells (@toddwellskayak) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:09am PDT