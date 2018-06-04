Video: Mikel Sarasola’s Upper Humla Karnali Experience

Earlier this spring, the international crew of Aniol Serrasolses, Todd Wells, Surjan Tamang and Mikel Sarasola journeyed to one of the Himalaya’s most remote areas in the far west of Nepal to paddle the Upper Humla Karnali. Though the first descent of the river occurred nearly two decades ago, some gorges of the Karnali still remained untouched. Check out Mikel’s compilation of GoPro video of the expedition from his perspective.
Just back from an incredible expedition down the Humla Karnali in Nepal!! I think this was the most demanding yet rewarding trip I have ever been involved in. We paddled from the Tibet/Nepal border (around 12,000ft.) to the Nepali jungle (just over 1,000ft.) over the course of 8 days. . . The trek to the put-in, the rapids along the way, Shivas Gorge, Ganesh Gorge, the wildlife, the people, the dam project – this is a whole other story that we look forward to sharing soon. Stay tuned… . . @mikel.sarasola @aniolserrasolses @surjan_tamang @ultimatedescents @waterkeeperalliance @karnaliwaterkeeper . . #SAVETHEKARNALI . . @nrsweb @daggerkayaks @mountainmindcollective
The final push to Hilsa over Nara-La pass 👌🏼we where extremely lucky to have @surjan_tamang who organized a pair of yaks and porters so we could go very light and save energy for the gorge. Epic day !!! #savethekarnali #watersheddrybags #galasport #sweetprotection #astralfootwear #wakakayaks #redbull
