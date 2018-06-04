Video: Mikel Sarasola’s Upper Humla Karnali Experience

A look at the 11-day journey through the sacred waters of one the Himalayas' most remote areas



Earlier this spring, the international crew of Aniol SerrasolsesTodd WellsSurjan Tamang and Mikel Sarasola journeyed to one of the Himalaya’s most remote areas in the far west of Nepal to paddle the Upper Humla Karnali. Though the first descent of the river occurred nearly two decades ago, some gorges of the Karnali still remained untouched. Check out Mikel’s compilation of GoPro video of the expedition from his perspective.

