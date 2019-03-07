Consisting of five small islands in the Florida Keys, Islamorada offers visitors a wide-array of exciting adventures and scenic paddling opportunities. Here are five ways to have the best SUP weekend ever in Islamorada.

Theater of the Sea | Location: Mile Marker 84

As one of the oldest marine mammal facilities in the world, visitors can enjoy fun and interactive animal shows featuring dolphins, sea lions and even parrots. And for those that want up-close encounters, the park offers an exhilarating dolphin swim!

Indian Key Ruins | Location: Mile Marker 78.5

Paddle to this historic state park for a spooky, self-guided tour of 19th-century ruins. You will be able to explore an old community of wreckers that once inhabited this now-abandoned island.

Feed Tarpon and Eat at Robbie’s | Mile Marker 77

This lively spot is famous for giving tourists a chance to hand-feed massive tarpon. Of course, visitors can also rent a SUP or kayak, peruse the quirky shops and enjoy a tasty meal at the Hungry Tarpon Restaurant.

Night Paddle Tour | Mile Marker 87

Aquaholic Adventures guides this nocturnal paddling tour. With boards equipped with LED lights, paddlers get a unique chance to peer into the underwater world at night.

Related

Best Paddling Towns: Florida Keys

How to Have the Best Paddle Weekend in Marathon, Florida.

Florida’s Circumnavigational Trail