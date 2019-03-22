Willamette Riverkeeper Executive Director Travis Williams outlines the attributes of the Willamette River Water Trail, which runs 187 miles up western Oregon to the Columbia River. With a temperate climate and a mellow, meandering route from Eugene to Portland, the Oregon river trail offers all levels of paddlers with an approachable, family-friendly river section perfect for stretching trips into multiple days. The assemblage of public lands and greenway properties along the river, Williams points out, lend it to rich paddle-in group camping experiences. To that note, Williams eagerly reminds viewers of the Riverkeeper’s June Pinot Paddle, connecting with local vineyards, as well as the popular and lively five-day, four-night Paddle Oregon group paddling excursion entering its 19th year.

For more information, visit willametteRiverkeeper.org, and check out the trail’s trip planner and online mapping tool at willamettewatertrail.org

— Stay tuned for more product news from the 2019 Canoecopia expo show floor in Madison, Wisconsin, and watch the previous installment on Kokopelli’s new self-bailing Recon packraft.

