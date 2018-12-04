Check out this simple method to quickly get two rescue lines out into the water using just one throwbag, presented by Boreal River Rescue and Five 2 Nine productions. Smooth technique and a bit of preparation is all that is needed to get the most out of your rescue throws. This is a great skill to have when you, as a single rescuer from shore, need to recover multiple swimmers from the current.

Set up this swiftwater rescue hack to get the most out of a single throw bag

