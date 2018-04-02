The Journey and the Crux

Photos by Erik Boomer // Words by Erik Boomer as told to Jeff Moag

When Erik Boomer accepted an invitation to run the Muksu River in Tajikistan with an international crew of paddlers, it's safe to say the whitewater legend turned award-winning adventure photographer didn't know what he was signing up for.

The Muksu is regarded as one of the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union, a glacial torrent cutting through a series of blind canyons in the thin air of the high Pamirs, known in the Tajik language as the "Roof of the World." Just getting to the put in would involve six days of driving along the fabled Silk Road, and a 20-mile hike over a 15,000-foot pass while carrying boats and supplies for 10 days on the river. Only three parties had run the river before and the last, in 2013, had been forced to evacuate a team member due to high altitude pulmonary edema.

The mission was the final step in a seven-year project to run the most difficult and committing rivers in the former Soviet Union, including the Bashkaus in Siberia and the Sary Jaz in Kyrgyzstan. Trip leader Thomass Marnics of Latvia and filmmaker Olaf Obsommer of Germany had assembled a strong crew of German and Russian paddlers for the task. Boomer was the lone American.

"Thomass had a quote from one of the first groups in there, and the way they worded it was that the Mutsu River requires the greatest amount of suffering of any of the rivers in the former Soviet Union," Boomer says. That's a daunting description given the Russian predilection for rough travel and hard whitewater--not to mention the fact that the river had never been run at so high a water level.

The nine-person team would face a quartet of box canyons riddled with blind corners and dead-end rapids. The team found a natural division, with the strongest paddlers probing ahead while others concentrated on filming and photography. Boomer, who made his name as one of the boldest kayakers of his generation as he developed his talent for photography, faced a classic dilemma. Should he charge ahead with the front group, or dedicate himself to his craft?

"I was having so much fun that I really had to remind myself I had a job to do," he says. Boomer chose to charge ahead, as we shall see. But first he would document an eye-opening journey across the roof of the world.

