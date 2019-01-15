Life is short. When you look back upon a year, most of the days blend together into a haze of blaring alarm clocks, long work days, and short weekends. And if you’re being honest with yourself, much of the year ends up being forgotten. But you owe it to yourself to do something that you’ll remember longer than just next week, or next month, or even next year. Make 2019 the year you treat yourself to an adventure that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

C&K and Adventure Sports Network are partnering with Bio Bio Expeditions to present the Patagonia Multisport Adventure. This action-packed early March escape is centered around the big-water paddling experience of Chile’s Rio Futaleufú, with transportation, lodging, guides and side-adventures expertly crafted to make the most of Patagonia's unparalleled scenery and culture. Here’s five reasons why booking this nine-day adventure in Patagonia may just be the best decision you make all year.

Paddle Through the Legendary Futaleufú Valley

Ask any serious paddler about Chile’s Futaleufú River and you’ll likely hear a similar response: It’s on the bucket list. As a world-class destination for whitewater paddling, the river’s turquoise waters are surrounded by lush Patagonian wilderness and twist through towering, glaciated Andean peaks.

The Patagonia Multisport Adventure will give you the rare opportunity to raft and kayak down not only the Futaleufú, but also two of its tributaries – rios Azul and Epsilon. The adventure will begin with easier paddling and eventually lead up to Class IV-V sections of the river, culminating in a run of Inferno Canyon and Terminator, the river's marquee rapid.

Multi-Sport = More Ways to Experience Patagonia

When spending a week in a place as unique and gorgeous as Patagonia, there’s no reason to limit yourself to just one sport. In addition to whitewater paddling, this trip will include a variety of different outdoor activities including morning yoga, mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and fly-fishing.

Of course, you can do as many (or as few) of these additional activities as you’d like. But we think it’s a pretty simple philosophy: more sports = more fun.

Our Guides Have 25 Years of Experience

When you journey deep into the Patagonian region to paddle Class V rapids, it’s nice to know there’s people that have your back and know what they’re doing. In fact, that’s one of the main reasons we partnered with Bio Bio Expeditions. They’ve been guiding trips on the Futaleufú for 25 years.

In addition to ensuring all guests stay safe in the rapids, Bio Bio also has built the dream Base Camp complete with riverside hot tubs, saunas, on-site massage services, and fresh gourmet eats.

Eat Authentic Meals and Sleep in Riverside Bungalows

Let’s be honest, cuisine on the river banks normally consists of freeze-dried meals or, if you’re lucky, a dutch oven concoction. That won’t be the case on this trip. Guests will dine daily on authentic Chilean meals, including locally grown produce, fresh-baked breads, and mouth-watering meats. Not to mention, there will be two specialty feasts for our guests including a "Currant" prepared by local farmers, and a typical Chilean Asado — lamb roasted over a bed of coals, ensalada, potatoes and farm fresh bread. Yum.

The nights won’t be too shabby either. Instead of a two-person tent and sleeping mat, our guests will slumber in a comfy, safari-style bungalow tent that sits upon raised platforms, complete with river views and comfortable beds. Sleep tight.

Have Your Adventure Professionally Documented

You can forget worrying about selfies. While you’re busy paddling down the Futaleufú, we will have both a professional photographer and CK staff member who will be documenting your entire adventure. This means you will get high-quality photos and videos from this once-in-a-lifetime adventure to share with friends, family and of course, Instagram. Trust us, you’ll be showing off these photos for years to come.

