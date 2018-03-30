Canoecopia Spotlight: Aqua-Bound Whiskey and Tango

During their show-floor debut at this month’s annual Canoecopia show, Aqua-Bound‘s Andrew Stern runs down the new Whiskey and Tango lines. Both performance kayak touring paddles are available with either fiberglass or carbon foam-core blades, and all of which feature a 100 percent carbon T-700 shaft with the same innovative, all-carbon Posi-Lok ferrule system, which clicks securely into position with convenient dual-button release and infinite feathering angles (in 15-degree increments).

First, the Tango is designed for a more relaxed, low-angle stroke ideal for the majority of kayakers. The light 26-ounce swing weight results in a smooth, flutter-free forward stroke. Meanwhile, the Whiskey’s larger blade size is designed for high-angle or high-power paddlers. The fiberglass versions of both models’ blades are available in three color patterns (fuego, agua, and sunwave).

Shop online: Whiskey Carbon / Fiberglass -- Tango Carbon / Fiberglass



-- Stay tuned for more product news from the 2018 Canoecopia expo show floor in Madison, Wisconsin.