C&K wins 2017 FOLIO Eddie Award

TEN: The Enthusiast Network's Adventure Sports Group Recognized at 2017 FOLIO: Ozzie & Eddie Awards: CANOE & KAYAK brings home a win and TRANSWorld SNOWBOARDING claims an honorable mention.

Carlsbad, Calif., (October 23, 2017) – TEN: The Enthusiast Network announced today that its Adventure Sports Group's CANOE & KAYAK brand took home a win for Best Single Article at the 2017 Folio: Show's Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

Canoe & Kayak won Best Single Article – Outdoor/Sports for its Healing Waters feature. The article focused on military veterans returning from war and finding compassion and camaraderie on the water on their path to healing.

"Bringing in a filmer/director who was a paddler (as well as a combat veteran suffering from PTSD) added a layer of access and credibility where subjects really opened up," said Dave Shively, content director, paddlesports at TEN: Adventure Sports Group. "This snowballed into a broader, more humbling, complex and rewarding story project than I’ve ever worked on, and I think the judges responded to that."

"There's now a generation of soldiers to whom this country owes an enormous debt, and adventure sports often play a crucial role in helping these men and women readjust to civilian life," says Micah Abrams, TEN's group content director. "Dave Shively and the Canoe & Kayak crew did an exceptional job shining a spotlight on this dynamic in a way that will hopefully inspire others to better understand how we can all contribute to easing the transition for our friends and family in the military. We're thrilled to see them recognized in a forum as prestigious as the FOLIO awards."

TransWorld SNOWboarding was also recognized this year, receiving honorable mention in the Film category for INSIGHT.

For more than 20 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in magazine editorial and design across all sectors of the industry. Folio's cornerstone awards program returned to the 2017 Folio: Show, where hundreds of magazine media executives gathered to celebrate the very best in stunning design and uncompromising journalism.

A panel of more than 300 judges narrowed more than 2,500 entries into a pool of roughly 800 finalists. In total, 262 awards were given out across 33 categories.

About TEN: The Enthusiast Network

TEN: The Enthusiast Network is the world’s premier network of enthusiast brands, such as SURFER, TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING, GRINDTV, SOUND & VISION, and SHUTTERBUG. With the world’s largest action/adventure sports media platform, 38 publications, 30 annual events, and more than 20 iconic brands representing the best of action/outdoor and home technology, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.

Media Contact

Julia Greenfield

jgreenfield@enthusiastnetwork.com