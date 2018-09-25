Showcasing from the floor of the recent 2018 Paddlesports Retailer trade show,

LOCKRACK’s Seth Simchowitz provides a little background on the company’s South African roots, born of a desire for a lockable rack system able to securely cradle a composite surfski. The Universal X provides an accessory system consisting of four arms and their four bases that will hold a single kayak (or two SUP boards), and will slide on any factory bar or (with the use of included adapters) fit onto any rectangular or round rack cross-bars. As Simchowitz explains, the arms are always locked in place, and with a simple turn of an included key, slide out to fit your craft, then slide back in, locking into position. The arm bases can expand from a width of 50 to 65 cms to fit, and lock down, your wider fishing kayak of choice.

LOCKRACK Universal X Water Craft Carrier (lockrackus.com, $350)

-- Stay tuned for more product spotlights, boat series first looks, and news from the 2018 Paddlesports Retailer trade show floor in Oklahoma City, plus more new gear that caught our attention.

-- Read more on reactions to the trade show’s move to Oklahoma City.