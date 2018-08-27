NRS, one of the most well-known brands in the realm of water recreation, is claiming more space in the fishing realm. The brand is steadily taking products through detailed redesigned with input from their professional angling team and internal designers. The Chinook PFD, the brand’s highly popular fishing PFD, was launched at ICAST 2018 with functionality in the salt water.

The NRS Chinook OS

The fit and design inspired by NRS’ most popular life jacket, the Chinook OS Fishing PFD (Personal Flotation Device) has added features for open-water safety and convenience. Internal PlushFit foam creates comfort for all day wear. The high-back design creates an extremely comfortable vest for any type of raft or kayak seat. A mesh lower-back offers added ventilation on warm days in the water.

Includes one zippered pocket sized for a VHF radio and three accessory pockets with hook-and-loop closure. Also features a rod holder, two strobe attachment points, two knife lash tabs and extra reflective accents for low-light visibility. The zippered front entry and six adjustment points offer a customized fit along with one large, zippered tackle pocket, with internal organization, plus one smaller tackle pocket. The Chinook OS carries the US Coast Guard Certification through Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Features:

400-Denier ripstop nylon

Type III

16.5 lbs. of flotation

6 – Adjustment point

1 – Large, zippered pocket, sized for tackle boxes

3 – Smaller accessory pockets with hook-and-loop closure.

Reflective accents

Rod holder loop

Strobe holder loops

Shoulder strap keepers

Color: Orange, Red

US Coast Guard Certification (UL Listed)

The sizing options run true to previous models. S/M fits chest sizes 33″-40″, L/XL fits 38″-46″, and XXL fits 42″-58″. The NRS Chinook OS model is offered in two colorways, high-vis orange and red.

NRS Chinook OS Availability

The NRS Chinook OS will be available for sale for $139 at the end of 2018 and into early 2019. Look for purchasing options at NRS and supporting retailers.

