The fishing bargains of the week come from Austin Canoe and Kayak. The last listing of deals focused on extremely discounted goods, this time we're looking at core fishing goods with a sizable price cut.

Regular $1149.99 Sale $849.99 26% savings

The newest member of the Tarpon family lets you get your family out on the water. The Wilderness Systems Tarpon 135T Tandem Kayak if feature rich and visually striking while still being fast, nimble, and comfortable.

It features two Phase 3 AirPro seats, Keepers XL foot braces, and two Orbix round day hatches. Each paddler has a molded-in cup holder, mesh pockets, 8-inch Slidetrax rails, and paddle park. This used kayak has some minor gouging to the bottom but is in otherwise good condition.

Regular $399.99 Sale $299.99 Savings 25%

The Lowrance Hook-5 Mid/High Fishfinder is an easy-to-use 5-inch fishfinder/chart plotter that combines CHIRP Sonar with DownScan Imaging™ and DownScan Overlay™ technology, high-resolution backlit LED color display, plus Broadband Sounder™, TrackBack™, and Advanced Signal Processing™ technologies, and a built-in GPS antenna. This model offers the HDI Skimmer transducer that operates in both the 83/200 kHz + 455/800 kHz frequency ranges.

The Hook-5 Mid/High/DownScan™ replaces the previous Elite-5 CHIRP Series, but still includes CHIRP sonar technology plus Hybrid Dual Imaging™, or HDI, which combines Broadband Sounder™ PLUS Exclusive DownScan Imaging™ technologies providing the best possible view of the water column and everything in it – all at a surprisingly affordable price. The screen is able to display up to 3 panels at once and this model has an all-new page selector featuring one thumb operation to heighten the user-friendly experience

Regular $329 Sale $249 Savings 24%

The Bending Branches Angler Pro was designed by kayak anglers, for kayak fishing. Kayak fishing pros don’t just focus on lures and lines, they focus on their paddle. They want lightweight, so paddling doesn’t sap their energy. They demand strength from tip to tip, and they expect performance that matches their rigs. The Bending Branches Angler Pro is that kind of paddle.

The Anger Pro was designed by kayak anglers, for kayak fishing. Serious gear for a serious fishing experience. This 30 oz. gem from Bending Branches, with its T-700 Carbon shaft and Multi-Laminate Fiberglass blades, makes us all look like pros. Get one, and you’ll give even the pros a case of paddle envy. Closeout colors.

Regular $369.99 Sale $294.99 Savings 20% When storage capacity starts to become a priority, enter the Orion 25 Cooler. Easily transported by canoe, raft, SUV or car and hosting the capacity for a quartered big game, larger fish and/or food for a week-long adventure, the Orion 65 is the right size for your longer adventures.

The Orion 65 also serves groups well for multi-day trips or well-attended tailgate parties. Suggested uses: Multi-day hunting and fishing, extended camping trips (canoe or trailer), rafting trips, for hunting/fishing lodges, tailgating/sporting events. Certified by the IGBC as bear resistant.