The fishing bargains of the week come from HOOK1 and SUPANDSKIFF Outfitters. The last listing of deals focused on core general gore. This time we're looking at boats, SUPs, paddles, and shades with a sizable price cut.

Regular $779.99 Sale $623 19% savings

The Aspire remains a Wilderness Systems best-seller because of its user-friendly hull design and feature-rich comforts. Designed for the paddler who prefers agility over brawn, the Aspire is a performance-oriented recreational kayak that bridges that gap between efficiency and stability.

Capable of navigating slow-moving waters with ease and equipped with a skeg for improved tracking on long stretches, the Aspire is a go-to option for recreational paddlers that want to master a variety of paddling scenarios. The Phase 3® AirPro seating system provides all-day comfort on the water and a large stern hatch provides access to plenty of watertight storage for extended outings.

Regular $1749 Sale $1399 Savings 21%

It’s all about the lifestyle … And the HD embodies it. The board that redefined what a SUP should be. The hd is a hybrid between a recreational surf style hull and a displacement touring hull with a “V” nose entry. The design paddles effortlessly while maintaining excellent stability.

Throw in a Stashpod, Tackle Rac receivers, and nose / tail bungees and you’ve got the most versatile board that Bote has to offer. If your looking for a “one board for everything”, then the HD is for you. Load up your coolers with some frosty beverages, put your dog on the front and go enjoy some time on the water!

Regular $329 Sale $249 Savings 24%

The gap between you and the very top of the kayak fishing world gets smaller with each stroke of the Angler Ace. A dream paddle for serious anglers, the Angler Ace makes the whole trip seem easier and more fun. As serious gear for big-time fishing, the Angler Ace makes paddling lighter, fishing longer.

Our T-700 carbon shaft and carbon-reinforced nylon blades make for an easy trip to your hot spots. Bending Branches quality makes this paddle an ally for the long haul. So put an Ace in your hands. And put a serious asset in your day.

Regular $229 Sale $169 Savings 27%

The Guide's Choice has been reimagined to exceed the needs of our most demanding customers. Incorporating our most advanced eyewear technologies, this style boasts wide temples and an aggressive wrap for superior light protection.

Add to that premium Italian spring hinges, megol nose and temple pads, a detachable sunglass leash, and premium 8-base ChromaPop and Techlite glass lenses, the Guide's Choice is engineered for those that truly believe in the life outside walls.