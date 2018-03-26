The Kayak Fish Team hunted the internet for this round of fishing deals.

Your weekly bargains, give them a look quick. Most won’t last long.

The fishing bargains of the week come from Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas. The last listing of deals focused on camping goods, this time we're looking at general kayaking products.

Regular $349.99 Sale $249.99 29% savings

The Emotion Guster 10 Kayak is an inexpensive beginner or backup option. This sit-inside kayak fits well in the entry-level market, even more, when on sale. Foam fitting blocks allow outfitting for child or adult alike. The Emotion Guster 10 weighs 48lbs and has a capacity of 275lbs total.

The 10′ long kayak is 31″ in width in the durable high-density polyethylene. The kayak is equipped with a paddle holder and two bungee lash down sections on the nose and tail. A rear hatch for gear is located in the stern area. Dual grab handles are located on nose and tail for ease of launching, landing or storage placement.

Regular $99.99 Sale $79 Savings 20%

The Cabelas Advanced Anglers 250cm Kayak Paddle is a lightweight paddle. The fiberglass shaft and reinforced glass paddle construction weigh in at 42oz. A paddle built for maintaining strength and durability while keeping fatigue at bay.

This two-piece kayak paddle is a budget score for your main paddle. Also, a great option for a backup paddle to take apart and stow. Comes in desert camo.

Regular $34 Sale $27 Savings 21%

A kayaking essential at a great price. Cabela’s Vista Paddle Mango PFD is built with contoured foam to fit your body. The opens sides of the PFD give comfort and breathability. Four adjustment points allow for a custom fit. The centrally located zipper allows for quick placing on and off. This PFD lacks any fishing pockets or attachment points, yet is approximately less than 3/4’s off the price of a premier fishing PFD.

Paddlers should be no less than 90lbs. Sizes available are S/M, L/XL, and 2XL/3XL.

Regular $129.99 Sale $99.99 Savings 23%

A baitcast reel at a price that will be hard to beat. The Revolution Levelwind Reel is a versatile option. Cast a plug from the beach, hit the open blue water for pelagics, or troll your home reservoir for local species.

The reel showcases a 4-bearing system with Powerlock instant anti-reverse. The beefy carbon fiber drag system handles well against the larger aggressive species. Weight is shed with a durable aluminum frame and sidecovers. Cabela’s claims the 4-pin centrifugal braking system will assure trouble-free casts. This reel will take both mono and braided lines.

Regular $8.99 Sale $5.88 Savings 35%

Berkley designed this crankbait to diver deeper than any else. Hit the depths with the Dredger Crankbait. Get down to the strike zone quickly with the appropriately sized lure. How deep? The average cast allows the Dredger to run 26′ deep.

The 3-1/4″ body reduces casting fatigue. This small size also moves tightly in subtle actions. Fish in the deeper waters respond to this movement better. The Berkley Dredger rises slowly on the pause for natural movements. The premium Fusion19 treble hooks finish the build.