The Kayak Fish Team hunted the internet for this round of fishing deals.

The holidays are around the corner, so we wrapped up the best fishing bargains on the market.

We’ve found a wide range of kayak fishing deals that are sure to find theirselves into your holiday purchasing considerations.

Regular: $1,499 Sale: $1,198 Savings: 20%

INFO FROM REI: Building upon the heritage of the revered Tarpon – the craft that pioneered kayak fishing – the Tarpon 130X maintains a sleek, speedy, and exceptionally stable platform with modern shaping and abundant feature upgrades such as the versatile Flex Pod OS, allowing for storage, electronic and propulsion opportunities with Helix MD™ Motor Drive compatibility. The ultra-comfortable AirPro LITE seat features a new slide-on-track system for increased fore/aft trimming while maintaining all of the comfort features found and loved in the AirPro MAX seat.

Comfy, vented AirPro LITE seat features a slide-on-track system for increased fore/aft trimming while maintaining comfort features of the AirPro MAX seat

Flex Pod OS removable console for electronics, battery, fish finder or optional Helix MD Motor Drive (sold separately) to boost your speed up to 6mph for up to 20 miles

Bow and midship storage through hinged deck plates

Self-bailing scupper holes ensure a dry ride and working platform

One-handed paddle groove with bungee keeps your paddle in easy reach

Large storage area with adjustable bungee accommodates plenty of gear, with scuppers to keep water out

Ergonomic handles make carrying more comfortable; rigid construction reduces the opportunity for hook snags

Rudder ready—adding a rudder (not included) for enhanced directional control is easy with pre-installed rudder cable tubes

SlideTrax rails for optional accessories

Regular: $114.95 Sale: $56.83 Savings: 50%

INFO FROM REI: Providing durable waterproof pack performance, this lighter, PVC-free version of our legendary Boundary portage pack is ready for canoeing, rafting, paddling adventures, and more.

Waterproof: Constructed with 100% waterproof materials & welded seams.

Constructed with 100% waterproof materials & welded seams. Carry comfortably: Adjustable padded shoulder straps, sternum strap, and webbing waist belt ensure hauling comfort.

Adjustable padded shoulder straps, sternum strap, and webbing waist belt ensure hauling comfort. Confident closure: Our original DrySeal™ roll-top closure design amplifies waterproof protection.

PVC-Free: Materials have a reduced environmental impact over vinyl-coated materials.

Materials have a reduced environmental impact over vinyl-coated materials. Streamlineable: Straps can be removed for a sleek, snag-free profile.

Regular: $449.95 Sale: $349.95 Savings: 25%

INFO FROM NRS: Wear the versatile NRS Sidewinder Bibs as a fishing wader, or combine them with a dry top for complete cold-weather immersion protection. An adjustable waistband seals the top, and the waterproof relief zipper is a major upgrade over other dry bibs.

4-layer Eclipse fabric has a proprietary waterproof-breathable barrier and Nanosphere® DWR finish that work together to lock water out while letting moisture escape.

The supple polyester microfiber shell allows frictionless movement with superior resistance to puncture and abrasion.

We designed the upper for maximum comfort under your PFD, and two side adjustments keep the fit snug to limit water entry.

Adjustable hook-and-loop overcuffs protect the Eclipse fabric socks.

2″ wide wishbone style suspenders stay in place whether you’re seated in the boat or standing.

When combined with a double-skirted drytop, the Sidewinder Bibs give you a versatile dry system comparable to a dry suit.

Cinch your inner tunnel in the 4″ wide double-pull waist for a dry, waterproof seal.

Or, wear as a wader. Tighten the double-pull waist band to limit water entry.

TIZIP® MasterSeal relief zipper lets you answer nature’s call without stripping off your life jacket and bibs.

An additional layer of Eclipse fabric on the seat and legs reinforces high-wear areas.

Regular: $89.95 Sale: $44.73 Savings: 50%

INFO FROM REI: The MTI Solaris Fishing-Specific PFD offers a full range of angling features, including a drop-down platform for on-water detail work, an elastic tackle box holder, and front and back lash tabs.

MTI Fishing Bridge offers a firm, flat working surface for changing lures or other needed on-water tasks

Elastic tackle box holder allows quick access to your favorite bait or lures

Pin-on retractor holder provides easy access to clipper or other small tool

Front and rear lash tabs provide ample attachment locations for knife, net or other items; front and back D-rings for clip-on storage

2 low-profile pockets provide storage for necessary items

Hat loop for attaching your hat so it doesn’t blow away; loop doubles as a hanging loop for drying

Highback design works well with tall kayak seat backs without ride-up and associated underarm chafing

Adjustable shoulder straps allow easy adjustment for chest size and 4 side straps create a secure and comfortable fit

Cool mesh back panel reduces perspiration and allows close contact with your seat back for a better feel in the boat

Regular: $119.95 Sale: $79.95 Savings: 33%

INFO FROM CKS: The Astral Rassler Shoe closeout was designed especially for our true love, hiking in deep to run the gnar. The Rassler provides enhanced foot support, reinforced wear zone and draining uppers. We stiffened our Natural Balance midsole to control foot fatigue and power through Calis granite fields. Incredibly light and with unmatchable GSS outsoles.

Lightweight, minimalist construction

3D print on heel and toe for abrasion resistance in wear zones

Durable Cordura Upper

Balanced Geometry mid-sole

Drainage at front sidewall and Closed Heel Drain

Stealth out-sole

Heel Cup for extra support

Larger Heel Loop

Ankle high support for the burliest portages

Breathable Airmesh vamp & tongue

