|Krave Jerky
|Chef's Cuts
|4505 Meats
|Flavor
|Tender and addictive. One package reportedly contains 2.5 servings; don’t say we didn’t warn ya
|Refined--not too zesty--with a unique array of taste options in beef, chicken and pork
|Crispy, salty, deep-fried pork fat--the perfect match for a takeout cold one; not recommended for recovering vegetarians
|Highlights
|Minimally processed ingredients and (relatively) low in sodium
|Chef-crafted marinades and slow-cooked meats
|4505 meats is committed to “whole animal butchery.” Indulging in deep-fried goodness never felt so good
|Best for
|Compulsive snacking--obviously; Krave’s tangy flavor also spices up bland camp dinners
|Injecting a potent dose of lean protein into your trail lunch
|Apres-paddling in your buddy’s vehicle. Go ahead--wipe your hands on the seats
|Price
|Single (2.7 oz): $5.99
8 pack: $43.92
| 4 pack (2.5 oz each): $25.95
8 pack: $49.95
|Single (2.5-3 oz bag): $4.49
(Sold in 12-bag cases for $53.99 including shipping)
