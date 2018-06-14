On-The-Go Jerky Snacks for Paddlers

The Carnivore's Dilemma: Taste-testing three quality cured-meat options

By

Krave Jerky

 

 Chef's Cuts

 

 4505 Meats

 
Flavor Tender and addictive. One package reportedly contains 2.5 servings; don’t say we didn’t warn ya Refined--not too zesty--with a unique array of taste options in beef, chicken and pork Crispy, salty, deep-fried pork fat--the perfect match for a takeout cold one; not recommended for recovering vegetarians
Highlights Minimally processed ingredients and (relatively) low in sodium Chef-crafted marinades and slow-cooked meats 4505 meats is committed to “whole animal butchery.” Indulging in deep-fried goodness never felt so good
Best for Compulsive snacking--obviously; Krave’s tangy flavor also spices up bland camp dinners Injecting a potent dose of lean protein into your trail lunch Apres-paddling in your buddy’s vehicle. Go ahead--wipe your hands on the seats
Price Single (2.7 oz): $5.99

8 pack: $43.92

  4 pack (2.5 oz each): $25.95

8 pack: $49.95

 

 Single (2.5-3 oz bag): $4.49

(Sold in 12-bag cases for $53.99 including shipping)

More at CanoeKayak.com:

-- How to dehydrate your own camp meals

-- Making a self-support meal plan

-- More reviews of paddlesports gear and accessories