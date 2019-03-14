Kokopelli Packraft Co-founder/CEO Kelley Smith runs through the Colorado company's new 2019 Recon packraft ($900), which features a rugged PVC layup and a self-bailing floor. The reinforced outer skin means a slightly heavier carrying weight of 18.5 pounds, but the Recon’s durability and integrated seat with three-point thigh strap system means you can tackle bonier, more remote sections of whitewater with greater confidence in your packable craft. Kokopelli is also adding a few new accessories to its lineup, including the 5.5-ounce Feather Pump, which (after a 60-minute charge) can inflate the solo raft in as short as 60 seconds. Recon paddlers may also want to check out the new waterproof/tight drybags, which integrate as sets of two into the new Animas gear bag. With the mesh duffel latched down to the raft’s front four D-rings, the dry extra storage doubles as added flotation.

Visit Kokopellipackraft.com to find out more (a 2019 pre-sale runs through the end of the month).

