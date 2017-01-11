Featuring backroads, bushwhacking, and creekboating, the latest installment of the “Xenogenesis” series takes us on a wild ride through British Columbia, Canada, with a few of the sport’s up and coming shredders. Knox Hammack, Trent McCrerey, and Edward Muggridge romp around the province in a pickup truck, showing off their style and downriver freestyle prowess on the Ashlu, Cheakamus, Rogers Creek, and more.

Coming soon, the trio will release their next installment, episode IV, featuring their whitewater exploits in Mexico.

