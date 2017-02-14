In the 122nd episode of the web series, “A Wet State,” Daniel Brasuell heads to the North Island of New Zealand as a way to escape the chill of northern winter in the U.S. Watch as he spends a week exploring the classic whitewater of the North Island, including the Kaituna, Huka Falls, and the lower Kaituna. These runs are absolute classics and the varied whitewater of the North Island makes a fantastic vacation for intermediate to expert paddlers.

More from C&K:



—Video: Mekong’s 4000 Islands

—Video: Xenogenesis III