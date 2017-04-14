Paddling whitewater at a high level takes a lot of dedication, and it can be even tougher with a job and kids. Still, LP Rivest, a paddler from Québec, finds the time to shred waves and waterfalls at the highest level. Apparently, Rivest has since embarked on an epic 6-month-long North American paddling road trip with the whole family.

Rivest was also part of the “Dream Wave” expedition to Manitoba last fall. Read about it in C&K’s digital feature, Chasing the Dream.

