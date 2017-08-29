Video: “Total Totality” — Tyler Bradt hucks Mesa Falls for premium eclipse viewing

Tyler Bradt, the infamous waterfall world record holder, distance-paddling world record holder, and global circumnavigator, got an extra special view of the Great American Eclipse. Bradt hucked Mesa falls in Idaho just a few minute before totality, putting him in a prime location to experience the event from his boat. If you weren’t able to make the trip to the path of totality for yourself, then perhaps Bradt’s awestruck reaction will convince you to make the journey for the next American eclipse in 2024!

