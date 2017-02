The boys from Jackson Kayak were in for the experience of a lifetime when they went for a paddle off the coast of Hawaii. “That gives off some heat,” exclaimed Nick Troutman as he approached the gushing waterfall molten lava with his GoPro. A few sizzling rocks got came a bit close for comfort but, overall, this one looks like a great day on the water.

— More VIDEOS from CanoeKayak.com