Video: Montréal Eau Vive 2017 Highlights

Montréal Eau Vive is an annual late-summer whitewater event in the heart of Montréal. The event features a world-class freestyle event on the famous Lachine Rapids, fueled by jet skis that tow competitors to the waves. On day two, paddlers return to the massive Lachine Rapids for a mass-start boater cross race. Due to the extremely wide channel of the St. Lawrence River, competitors start from a jet boat.

Brooke Hess, Nick Troutman, and Tom Dolle won top honors this year in the women’s, men’s and junior categories, repsectively.

