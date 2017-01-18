George Younger, a whitewater kayaker from the UK, spent several months exploring the whitewater of the lower Mekong River. Long after the river has lost most of its gradient on its path from Tibet to the sea, the Mekong gives one last hurrah as it pours over steep waterfalls in Si Phan Don, the 4000 Islands. Well, 4000 Islands also creates a whole lot of channels, some of which have whitewater. As 390,000 cfs spreads between the numerous channels, Younger explored the varied creek boating, big water, and pool-and-drop waterfalls that characterize the area. Looks like a blast!

