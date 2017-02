Enter a land where ice covers most of the continent, caribou roam free, and bare granite rises straight from the sea. Four kayakers traveled deep into the cast Greenlandic wilderness to explore the Kurssuaq River, a big-water Class V adventure in one of the world’s most remote areas. The narration is in Spanish, but the stunning visuals speak for themselves for those of us who don’t understand the language.

