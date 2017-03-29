This instructor from Glennmore Lodge does an excellent job of teaching the fundamental aspects of the kayak roll while demonstrating technique on dry land.

Whether your kayaking adventures take you to the ocean or to the river, learning to roll your boat can be a challenge. The technique can be confusing to visualize, and the feeling of being underwater can be uncomfortable. But there’s a big payoff to learning the roll, as you’ll be able to push your limits farther without having to empty your boat or learn complicated reentry methods.

