In 2016, the California Sierra Nevada received its first significant snowfall totals in several years. Kayakers from around the globe, many who had never experienced the granite paradise in seasons past, flocked to the state to seek out classic runs that have become legendary through decades of paddling lore.

Follow along with Liam Fournier’s motley crew of paddlers as they seek out slides and drops in the idyllic scenery of their Granite Babylon. Through rapids, bugs, portages and border crossing, get to know these characters and their story through old school narration that brings to mind classic California whitewater films like Wild Americans, which documented the early descents of Giant/Generation Gap and Golden Gate on the American River.

