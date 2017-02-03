Gradient and Water, a crew of Kiwi extreme kayakers, finds exactly what they’re looking for in the labyrinth of rapids in the Mekong River’s 4000 Islands. Located in Laos, this maze of rapids contains a plethora of steep, big-volume, pool-and-drop waterfalls in a concentrated area. The geologic formation creates a unique whitewater experience for those who make the long trip. And there’s more to come—this short video is just a teaser to show what they’ve been up to so far.

