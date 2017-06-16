Gradient and Water, a crew of Kiwi paddlers well known for ambitious paddling expeditions around the world, spent their winter exploring the lower Mekong River in Laos. The New Zealanders explored the massive whitewater in channels of the Mekong’s “4000 Islands” region. This region has been explored before by whitewater kayakers, but the drone footage and excellent editing from this crew gives a better look than ever before at the whitewater, culture, and scenery of the area.

