Video: Epic Russian Raft Carnage

When it comes to narrow escapes from spectacular carnage, the Russians are still the champions of the world. This team of rafters found themselves mired in an absolutely brutal hole and a multi-raft pileup that could have led to disastrous results. Thought C&K was unable to confirm the outcome of this situation—due to the description and all comments being written in Cyrillic—it appears that the rafters and their equipment escaped after an epic five-minute battle with the river.

