Dylan McKinney, a whitewater globe trotter based out of North Carolina, has done it again. McKinney is churning out top notch whitewater content with beautiful cinematography and editing. This particular film beautifully captures the feeling of paddling in some of the world’s foremost whitewater paradises— Mexico, California, and the PNW. Feast your eyes!

