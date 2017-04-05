Dylan McKinney, a whitewater globe trotter based out of North Carolina, has done it again. McKinney is churning out top notch whitewater content with beautiful cinematography and editing. This particular film beautifully captures the feeling of paddling in some of the world’s foremost whitewater paradises— Mexico, California, and the PNW. Feast your eyes!
Video: Stunning whitewater cinematography from Dylan McKinney
Experience the whitewater of Mexico, Cali, and the PNW through the lens of Dylan McKinney
Boone || Crew from Dylan McKinney on Vimeo.
