After years of drought, the past two seasons have been epic in California, and paddlers have returned to the area in droves to take advantage of the annual runoff. Daniel Brasuell, the maker of the ongoing video series “A Wet State,” mixes business with pleasure in this 128th episode of the series.

“Over the past 6 months I have had four or five business trips to California that have kept me over the weekend. So when in Rome!”— Daniel Brasuell

More on C&K

—Video: A Wet State #22 — New Zealand

—Shop Stop: Liquid Fusion Kayaking — Fort Bragg, California