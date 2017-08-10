Video: Box Canyon

A journey through the Box Canyon of Wyoming's Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River

By

Andrew Dunning is quickly becoming one of the best video producers in whitewater kayaking, and his latest drone-filled video is a stunning look at the famously remote Box Canyon of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone. Take a visual trip through America's third deepest canyon (depending on how you measure), and watch as a group of elite paddlers navigates the committing whitewater full of sieves, undercuts, portages, and good times.

More on C&K:

—Video: Big water spring on the North Fork of the Payette

—High Water, Big Finishes at 2017 North Fork Championship VI