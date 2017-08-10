Video: Box Canyon

Andrew Dunning is quickly becoming one of the best video producers in whitewater kayaking, and his latest drone-filled video is a stunning look at the famously remote Box Canyon of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone. Take a visual trip through America's third deepest canyon (depending on how you measure), and watch as a group of elite paddlers navigates the committing whitewater full of sieves, undercuts, portages, and good times.

More on C&K:

—Video: Big water spring on the North Fork of the Payette

—High Water, Big Finishes at 2017 North Fork Championship VI