We’ve seen a flurry of exciting trailers in the past two weeks.

The paddlers and filmmakers behind NRS films’ “WHY” give us an even deeper look at their soul-searching trip to Iceland. Some of the shots are the same as those in WHY, but the trailer for Les Eaux Blanches (the white water) gives us a a fresh look at the scenery and whitewater, as well as a deeper understanding of the paddlers’ perspectives about why they paddle. It’s another stunning tribute to the all-consuming search for adventure that inspires whitewater paddlers to travel the globe.

—Video: NRS Films — “WHY”

—Video: Of Souls + Water — The Shapeshifter