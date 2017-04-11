Idaho is experiencing uncommonly high flows this spring, which has brought whitewater kayakers flocking to the state. Andrew Dunning captured beautiful aerial footage that showcases the power, speed, and intensity of paddling the North Fork of the Payette with 5,500 CFS or more of flow. The North Fork is considered one of North America’s premier big water runs at regular flows. At these high flows, it is a beast that can only be tamed by some of the world’s best paddlers and the handful of local chargers who call this place home.

