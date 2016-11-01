Fall is a beautiful time in the Alps. Blue waters and soaring peaks surround paddlers as they sprint through the Vénéon Valley in France for the annual Derby du Vénéon. Events included a slalom race in creekboats as well as races down Class III-IV whitewater through typically continuous Alpin boulder gardens and canyons. Drone footage of the event showcases the beautiful scenery of the valley that is a classic destination for whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, and even hydrospeed.
