What is better than watching pros beater?
Watching pros beater with commentary!
Ian Janoska had a nasty crash …
… and one year later he’s right back at it
Aniol gets upside down and backwards
Unlike his usual videos, it’s not on purpose
Man’s best friend
And apparently a dogs best friend too!
The Alseseca race looks like another classic in the books!
Great paddling for a great cause.
– If you want to see your video on next week’s page, email a link to Kai Myers at Kai.Myers.A@gmail.com
— Watch the BEST PADDLING VIDEOS from last week.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus