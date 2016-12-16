A Canadian AKA a Canoe! But this might make you chuckle Snowy Little White Salmon The Antix Check out footage from the Meghalaya Kayak Fest Not your average high school – If you want to see your video on next week’s page, email a link to Kai Myers at Kai.Myers.A@gmail.com — Watch the BEST PADDLING VIDEOS from last week.
Some solid OC1 work from New Zealand
Pins are no joke
Cold but beautiful
Check out the new boat from Jackson
The Spaniards head to India
World Class Academy made a stop in Nepal
A Canadian AKA a Canoe!
But this might make you chuckle
Snowy Little White Salmon
The Antix
Check out footage from the Meghalaya Kayak Fest
Not your average high school
– If you want to see your video on next week’s page, email a link to Kai Myers at Kai.Myers.A@gmail.com
— Watch the BEST PADDLING VIDEOS from last week.
