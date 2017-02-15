Watch Rafa get stomped in a hole

You don’t see runs like this in the highlight reels

Andrew Morrissey has been hanging out in South America and SLAYING

Check out some highlights!

Evan Moore has had a KILLER season



From South America to the Stikine

Take a look at the crumbling Oroville Dam spillway

The dam’s fate is still unknown

World Class Academy does Ecuador

Wouldn’t you love to go to this high school?

– If you want to see your video on next week’s page, email a link to Kai Myers at Kai.Myers.A@gmail.com

— Watch the BEST PADDLING VIDEOS from last week.