Watch Rafa get stomped in a hole
You don’t see runs like this in the highlight reels
Andrew Morrissey has been hanging out in South America and SLAYING
Check out some highlights!
Evan Moore has had a KILLER season
From South America to the Stikine
Take a look at the crumbling Oroville Dam spillway
The dam’s fate is still unknown
World Class Academy does Ecuador
Wouldn’t you love to go to this high school?
– If you want to see your video on next week’s page, email a link to Kai Myers at Kai.Myers.A@gmail.com
— Watch the BEST PADDLING VIDEOS from last week.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus