Off season is a state of mind, and these Swiss paddlers won’t let winter get them down. They fired up their Volkswagen Tiguan and hit the road, towing their kayak behind as they rally down snowy roads. While it might not be paddling, per se, these guys get an A+ for creativity and for showing us a few excellent crashes.

Perhaps they’d be better served going for a bit of a ski until the weather warms up a bit.

