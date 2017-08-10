Video: River Time

A team of six kayakers travelled to Western China to explore previously unpaddled canyons of the Dulong river, one of the last free-flowing rivers and wild frontiers in China. They encountered stunning scenery, committing whitewater, and friendly villagers along their journey. This video was originally produced for a Patagonia film tour through China, hence the Chinese subtitles. Enjoy!

More on C&K:

—360º Video: Experience China's rivers in virtual reality in Floating Tibet,

a VR film by Will Stauffer-Norris

—Watch the film, Salween Spring, as an American outfitter strives to save China's rivers from further development.